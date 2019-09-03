$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will report sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. CARBO Ceramics posted sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full year sales of $185.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.39 million to $188.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.77 million, with estimates ranging from $186.25 million to $223.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CARBO Ceramics.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

CRR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 434,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,024. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.72. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

In related news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at $634,427. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don P. Conkle bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARBO Ceramics (CRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.