4,200 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,081,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,742,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,986,000 after buying an additional 5,619,751 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 359,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

