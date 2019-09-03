$42.90 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report sales of $42.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $48.60 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $181.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.95 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.51 million, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $185.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 869.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

ACOR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,724. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

