360,692 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 360,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 129,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,637. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

