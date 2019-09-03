307,151 Shares in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Purchased by TT International

TT International acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,000. Versum Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TT International owned about 0.28% of Versum Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 20.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Versum Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 70,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,589. Versum Materials Inc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

