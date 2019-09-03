$281.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $281.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.57 million to $292.20 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,913. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

