2,624 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,624 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 58.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 266,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

