261 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 473.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.11. 2,364,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,331. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200 day moving average of $336.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

