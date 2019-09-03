2,500 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $88.96.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

