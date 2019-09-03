$240.89 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce $240.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.08 million and the highest is $243.60 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $289.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year sales of $869.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.41 million to $875.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $920.95 million, with estimates ranging from $901.20 million to $934.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,986,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 156,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

