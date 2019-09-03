2,012 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.84. 372,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

