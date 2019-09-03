$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

In related news, EVP Michelle Wlazlo bought 100,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 500,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,823,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,951. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $9,567,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J C Penney by 144.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,446,322 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,804 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 83.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in J C Penney by 317.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 6,816,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.