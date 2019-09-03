$192.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $192.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $167.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $748.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $753.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $784.42 million, with estimates ranging from $764.00 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

FMBI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,324. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 221,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,981.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.