$173.21 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $173.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.70 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. PetIQ reported sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $683.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $687.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $803.12 million, with estimates ranging from $789.20 million to $821.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,491 over the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PetIQ by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PetIQ by 461.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,765. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.