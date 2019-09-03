152 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,771.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,096. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

