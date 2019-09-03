$15.54 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $15.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.57 billion and the lowest is $15.51 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.80 billion to $62.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.16 billion to $66.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 393,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. 1,888,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,727. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

