$147.37 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post sales of $147.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $144.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $541.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $542.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $628.00 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $220,213. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Photronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,086. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $719.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

