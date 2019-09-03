$101.58 Million in Sales Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce $101.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.47 million and the highest is $104.23 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $88.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $400.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.03 million to $408.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $446.87 million, with estimates ranging from $389.29 million to $470.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. ValuEngine cut Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 712,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

