$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

