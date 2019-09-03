-$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($1.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($1.72). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($5.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($4.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 34,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

