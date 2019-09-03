$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 49,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $396,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 577,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,514. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

