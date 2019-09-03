-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 971.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

In related news, insider Stephen From sold 127,355 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $30,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,154 shares of company stock worth $39,877. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

