$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Re/Max posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Re/Max.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Re/Max news, Director David L. Liniger bought 140,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 401,211 shares of company stock worth $12,630,316. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.