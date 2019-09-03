$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,785 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,144,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 54.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,527,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 16,854.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,660 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 6,436,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.