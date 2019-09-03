$0.48 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

AJRD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 12,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,093. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.