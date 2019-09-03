$0.39 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 2,201,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

