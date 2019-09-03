$0.34 EPS Expected for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apergy reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,486. Apergy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Apergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apergy by 48.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apergy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

