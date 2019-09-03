$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 273,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 317,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 355,804 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $37,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

