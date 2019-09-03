$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Consolidated Water also reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $220.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

