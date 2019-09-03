-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. LivePerson posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 558,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,839. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -170.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,223 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 73,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 146,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

