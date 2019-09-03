$0.02 EPS Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings. I.D. Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of IDSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,509. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

