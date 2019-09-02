Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $8.86. Zynex shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 74,865 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $9.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $1,388,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $113,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,112 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $118,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

