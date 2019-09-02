ZrCoin Price Tops $1.33 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00012867 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $48,635.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01292881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

