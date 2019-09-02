Zipper One Day Volume Tops $2.47 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $2.47 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000973 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.