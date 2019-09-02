Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0008

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $17,637.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

