ZeusCrowdfunding Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

