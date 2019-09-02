ZelCash Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00811285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00240321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 74,981,450 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

