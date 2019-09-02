Zeitcoin Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $226,690.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,236,029 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

