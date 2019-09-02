Zacks: Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given $10.67 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The company has a market cap of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 117.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 493.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 449,853 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

