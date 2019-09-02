Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

NSA stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,714,000 after purchasing an additional 213,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $45,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

