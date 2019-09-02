Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HZN. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on Horizon Global and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,798.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 614,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

