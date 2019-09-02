Zacks: Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. 34,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,297. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

