Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 326,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

