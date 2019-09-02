Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $46.78. 43,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,359. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

