Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.11. Southern reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $985,625.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,098,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,881,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 90.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,428. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

