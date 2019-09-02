Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.39 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.66.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.