Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.39 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.66.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

