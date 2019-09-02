Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Wedbush dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. 2,665,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,578 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

