Zacks: Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post sales of $5.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 million. Superior Drilling Products reported sales of $4.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $19.39 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.61 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $24.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SDPI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 35,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,105. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.