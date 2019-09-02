Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79 and a beta of -0.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $5,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $4,705,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,324 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

