Zacks: Analysts Expect EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). EP Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EP Energy.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EP Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EPEG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Monday. 45,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,922. EP Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

